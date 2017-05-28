UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for mother, 4 kids taken at gunpoint in West Tennessee

The TBI reported Sunday morning that a missing mother and her children were safely located in Lexington, Tennessee after an AMBER Alert was issued.

The TBI also reported Sunday morning that the suspect remained at large.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Previous story:

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued Sunday for a mother and her four children who are missing from Lexington, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 8-year-old Adrik Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 2-year-old Amaylah Manley and 1-year-old Damaryious Crout were taken along with their mother, Amanda Manley Crout, 31 by Octavious Woods.

Woods, 27, is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 195 pounds.

They are believed to be in the mother’s dark brown 2010 Hyundai Sonata with Tennssee license plate 856QDG.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 731-968-6666 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.