Young girl airlifted after falling down embankment on Virginia Creeper Trail

DAMASCUS, VA (WJHL)- An 8-year-old girl escaped with minor injuries after firefighters said she fell 20-feet down an embankment on the Creeper Trail in Southwest Virginia.

Damascus Fire Chief Kermit Turner said fire, EMS and police responded to the scene just after 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said the girl was on her bicycle when instead of going straight onto a bridge, she veered off the side of an embankment and landed on rocks.

This incident happened on the Creeper Trail just about a mile and a half outside Damascus.

Turner said while she only had minor injuries, they called in med flight to transport her to a nearby trauma center as a precaution.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All Rights Reserved.