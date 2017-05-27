VSP Trooper dies after being shot in Mosby Court, suspect in custody

UPDATE: A Richmond man is now in custody after an overnight search by federal, state and local law enforcement. VSP and U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Travis A. Ball in Northumberland County shortly after 6 am Saturday.

Ball was taken into custody without incident. He is being held without bond and charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

Ball is charged with shooting VSP Special Agent Michael T. Walter. Walter died due to his injuries shortly after 5 am Saturday at VCU Medical Center.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are actively searching for a suspect after a Virginia State Police special agent was shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of Redd Street. Police tell 8News the special agent was participating in a joint operation with the Richmond Police Department.

During a traffic stop, officials say a passenger fired a shot that struck the VSP special agent. The trooper was rushed to VCU Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle where the shot was fired from remained on scene and was taken into custody. The suspect who fired the shot, however, fled on foot and remains at large.

The wanted suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 black male in his mid-20s with a medium build and short-cropped hair. He was wearing a red, possibly plaid button-down shirt with three-quarter sleeves and long khaki cargo shorts or pants.

Considered as one of the most violent and dangerous neighborhoods in Richmond, Mosby Court has been home to six of the 19 homicides that have occurred in the city this year. There have also been 19 individuals shot in the Mosby community in 2017.

“This has been one of the most challenging communities in the city this year,” RPD Chief Alfred Durham explained. “The challenge is we have bad people in this community.”

VSP spokesperson Corrine Geller and Chief Durham are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

8News Reporter Parker Slaybaugh spoke with Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille, who called it a ‘difficult’ incident for all involved.

“This is a hard circumstance,” she said. “No matter how you slice it, this is difficult for the community, for police professionals, and we want to make sure that we, city council, provide the support to make this a quick resolution. We certainly wish the officer well.”

Authorities with the Henrico County Police Department, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, U.S. Marshals and ATF are assisting VSP and Richmond Police in the ongoing search efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tips can also be called in to the Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or to Richmond Police by calling 911.

