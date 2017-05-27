Suspect dead in Oneida officer involved shooting

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said one person is dead after a shooting involving three law enforcement officers in Scott County.

It happened on Alberta Street in Oneida shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

A TBI spokesperson said a vehicle initially refused to pull over during a traffic stop. They eventually pulled into a business, but the driver continued to refuse to comply with the officer’s commands.

After a woman was removed from the car for questioning, officers reported they were nearly hit when the driver accelerated towards them.

Officers fired shots toward the vehicle, which left the parking lot and continued to travel north on Alberta Street for a short distance before crashing. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident remains underway Saturday morning. No information about the victim’s or officer’s identities have been released.

