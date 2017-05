BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- Saturday evening thousands were without power in Southwest Virginia.

As of 9pm on Saturday BVU reported more than 3,000 customers were without power in the area of Bristol, Virginia.

According to an Appalachian Power outage map, more than 1,000 people were without power in Pound, Virginia.

AEP’s outage map was also showing other smaller outages throughout Southwest Virginia.

