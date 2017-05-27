Missing 3-year-old child found dead in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child.

Police Chief Jason Shaw said the child was found dead in the Buffalo Creek just off of Reeser Road in Elizabethton. It’s located just off of Milligan Highway.

Chief Shaw said the child was reported missing this morning and was not found for close to two hours. Police said they would release more details when they could.

Elizabethton Police, Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Carter County Rescue Squad responded.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All Rights Reserved.