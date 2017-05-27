Kingsport Police investigate bomb threat sent via fax to MeadowView

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Kingsport police responded to a report of a bomb threat early Saturday morning at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center.

According to police, the resort received a fax that claimed there were explosives that had been installed inside the building.

Police also reported the fax, which came from outside the United States, demanded several thousand dollars in exchange for not detonating those explosives.

KPD called in several area law enforcement explosive detection K-9 teams to check out the scene.

Kingsport police determined there was no credibility to this threat, and no explosives were detected.

Officals with the Kingsport Police Department said this is an open and active criminal investigation.

No further details were available Saturday afternoon.

