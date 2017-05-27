King’s Okot sets school record, takes 10th at NCAA Championships

BRADENTON, Fla. – Vincent Okot competed in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships and finished 10th and broke his own school record in the triple jump.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-The senior came in seeded 11th in a field that featured 19 participants.

-On his second of three leaps, Okot marked 15.49 meters, breaking his previous school record of 15.41 meters.

-That mark also gave him a 10th place finish.

FOR THE FOES

-Cervantes Jackson of Albany State University won the event with a mark of 16.30 meters.