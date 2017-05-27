Hundreds of Boy and Girl Scouts place American flags on veterans’ gravesites for Memorial Day

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Saturday morning hundreds of boy scouts and girl scouts gathered at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, to honor those who have served our country.

They placed American flags on gravesites in preparation for Memorial Day.

“We’re placing American flags on the graves of people who died saving our country,” said Girl Scout Olivia Young.

The decades-old tradition started with a march to the cemetery.

“We have a 21 gun salute, taps, one more single shot to start the event,” said Terry Dellinger with Boy Scouts of America.

Hundreds of volunteers, including boy scouts and girl scouts placed the flags at the headstone of every grave.

“We’re just showing our respect to the people who died for us fighting in the wars,” said Girl Scout Lauren Lehrfeld.

“My father is buried here, he fought in World War II, and it’s an honor to put a flag on his grave,” Dellinger said.

In just a matter of hours, more than 17,000 graves were adorned with red, white and blue.

“Everyone who served for us, they deserve to be remembered for their courage and their act,” said Boy Scout Clay Brooks.

Volunteers are needed to help pick up the flags after the holiday weekend starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30th.

