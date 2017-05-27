ETSU pounds Samford 16-6 in eight innings to advance in SoCon Tourn.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (May 27, 2017) – It only took eight innings for the ETSU baseball team to defeat Samford as the Bucs downed the Bulldogs 16-6 at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. in the Southern Conference Tournament presented by Holston Gases on Saturday afternoon.

ETSU scored in six of the eight innings including nine combined runs in the third and fourth innings. Seven of the nine starters for ETSU recorded at least one hit where four posted multi-hit performances.

As a team, ETSU drew 13 walks, which matched a Southern Conference Tournament record that was set in 1986 when ETSU walked 13 times against Appalachian State.

With 13 hits in the game against Samford, ETSU has posted double-digit hits in 39 games this year including six in the last five games. The 16 runs scored also marked the 16th time this year ETSU has scored double-digit runs and the third time in the last six games.

Chris Cook (Kingsport, Tenn.) set the tone for the ETSU offense as the red-shirt junior went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored off a pair of singles and a three-run homer in the third inning. Jammer Strickland (Knoxville, Tenn.) also posted a strong offensive performance as the senior went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a team-leading four runs scored. Aaron Maher (Brentwood, Tenn.) joined in with three RBIs as he connected with his fifth homer of the year in the sixth inning.

The Buccaneer pitching staff struck out nine batters, which brings the all-time single season record to 455 strikeouts this season. Blake Smith (Ninety Six, S.C.) and Peyton Taylor (Kingsport, Tenn.) combined for seven of those strikeouts with Smith recording all three in the first inning. Taylor recorded four strikeouts, which matches a career high for the red-shirt senior that he set in 2013 at The Citadel.

ETSU is currently playing No. 4 Furman in an elimination game and a slot in the Southern Conference Championship with No. 3 UNCG at noon on Sunday, May 28.