Washington County, TN Director of Schools receives first evaluations

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools, Kimber Halliburton, has received her first evaluations.

The Board of Education must do this each year.

Halliburton made history last year after becoming the first female Director of Schools in Washington County.

Although she has not quite been in her new position for a year – her first day on the job was July 1, 2016 – she has received her first evaluations from the BOE.

There were 121 questions on the evaluations.

They are done through the Tennessee School Boards Association.

There are nine members on the BOE. Most gave her average reviews.

The scores range from 1 to 5. One being significantly below expectations, five being significantly above expectations.

Her total average: 3.7 out of 5.

Halliburton’s lowest score was in the section that says “refrains from criticism of individual or group members of the board.” That average was 2.67.

Her highest scores: 4.67. Those sections were for: “uses technology in teaching and learning” and “recognizes and celebrates student accomplishments”.

Halliburton’s first year hasn’t gone without controversy.

One incident involved a Gray Elementary School teacher who was fired for disorderly conduct, then reinstated earlier this year, leaving many parents upset.

In the evaluation, board member David Hammond commented: “many have commented she favors certain schools and personnel”.

But he went on to say that she has great potential and says she has a natural calling with children.

In his comments, he said he is hopeful 2017-2018 will be positive.

News Channel 11 reached out to Halliburton for comment on the evaluations, but has not heard back.

The Board of Education is scheduled to review the evaluations at the next school board meeting. It is scheduled for June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

