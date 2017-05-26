Two juveniles charged in Kingsport’s “Supermarket Row” fire

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – On May 18, 2017 Kingsport Central Dispatch was notified of a commercial structure fire in the 400 block of West Sullivan Street, traditionally known as “Supermarket Row.” This was a vacant building that most recently housed a Hometown IGA grocery store and was previously home to an Oakwood grocery store.

Before the fire was put out, an investigation began into what, and in this case who, caused it.

This was a joint investigation, conducted cooperatively between the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division and the K.F.D. Fire Marshal’s Office.

While interviewing bystanders and potential witnesses, two male juveniles (ages 11 and 12) were quickly identified as possible persons of interest.

Through further inquiry and analysis, to include subsequent interviews with the juveniles in question, investigators were able to positively establish that these two individuals did in fact start the fire.

On May 25, 2017, after consulting with the Office of the Sullivan County District Attorney General regarding the facts of the case and appropriate charges, Juvenile Petitions were obtained, charging these two culprits with the criminal offenses of 1) Aggravated Criminal Trespassing and 2) Reckless Burning.

The juveniles, to be accompanied by their parents and/or guardians, are scheduled for arraignment in Sullivan County Juvenile Court on June 2, 2017.

As this is an active and ongoing investigation involving minors, with court proceedings pending, no additional details or information can or will be released at this time.