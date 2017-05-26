Teen accused of killing 84-year-old Johnson County woman pleads guilty

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The teenager accused of killing an 84-year-old Johnson County woman in 2015 has now pleaded guilty to multiple charges in juvenile court.

The juvenile, now 14 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, theft and especially aggravated burglary. The boy was 11 years old at the time of the murder.

He’s remanded to the state’s juvenile corrections until the age of 19.

Teruko Shaw was found murdered close to her home, on December 6, 2015 – the same day she was reported missing.

Back in March of 2016, the Johnson County sheriff told News Channel 11 autopsy results revealed Shaw’s death was a homicide, and that it was violent.

“She had blunt force trauma to the face and upper chest area,” he said. “She also had [a] laceration to her left neck where she bled out. That’s what killed her.”

Investigators found a set of shears next to her body and puncture marks in her neck.

Since there is a gag order imposed on the case, very few details if any will be revealed to the public.

