Morristown ‘Chicken Head Mafia’ member gets 25 years in meth ring

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Another member of the “Chicken Head Mafia” is heading to prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Joel “Jose” Hosea Beasley, 37, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy and firearm charges. The United States Department of Justice said Joel Beasley sold methamphetamine to a person cooperating with law enforcement five times between February 2015 and June 2015.

In June 2015, United States Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr said a search warrant was issued at Joel Beasley’s residence in Morristown. Investigators found over an ounce of methamphetamine and multiple firearms. However, even after the methamphetamine was found at his residence, Harr said he continued to sell drugs.

In the same month, Harr said Joel Beasley sold methamphetamine to another person working on behalf of law enforcement. During the transaction, she said he admitted to selling six ounces of methamphetamine the previous day.

Also, in September 2015, Joel Beasley wrecked his motorcycle in Morristown. At the time of the wreck, Harr said Beasley was carrying 55 grams of methamphetamine, 11.6 grams of psilocin mushrooms and a firearm. She said he tossed drugs in bushes to hide from law enforcement responding to the crash and told his wife, Darinda Beasley, a co-defendant, to hide his firearm.

In recorded conversations from the jail, Harr said Joel Beasley told his wife to collect debts from people who owed him money for drugs. After his arrest, prosecutors said his son, John Beasley, 19, attempted to take his father’s place selling drugs. John Beasley was previously sentenced to 78 months in prison.

Joel Beasley isn’t the first member of the “Chicken Head Mafia” who was convicted for methamphetamine.

In April, the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said Rick Dale Munsey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office said they believe Munsey was the leader of the “Chicken Head Mafia.”

Munsey was arrested in March 2016 and was under the investigation of the sheriff’s office and the FBI. He faces life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Steven “Rabbit” Dwight Hopkins was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on March 2017 for his role in the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to his plea agreement, Hopkins and other members protected each other during the meth trafficking conspiracy.

Hopkins also belonged to the Copperhead Motorcycle Club. At times, Hopkins admitted that he obtained eight to 10 ounces of meth per week from co-defendant Rick Munsey, 48, of Del Rio, Tenn. Hopkins sold meth to a large customer base in and around Hamblen County, Tenn.