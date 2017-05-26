Milligan’s Segrave cruises into 800m finals

GULF SHORES, Ala. (May 26, 2017) – The Milligan College track and field team resumed competition on day two of the NAIA Outdoor National Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala. Representing the Buffs on day two were Hannah Segrave in the 800m prelims and Liz Maller in the shot put.

Segrave took the lead of her group on the first turn and held the lead the remainder of the way, finishing in 2:11.61. The three-time national champion will go into the finals on Saturday in search of her fourth title.

“Hannah did a really nice job of controlling the race early and then getting clear after 600 meters to win the heat and advance to the final,” Head Coach Chris Layne said.

Maller’s season came to an end on Friday, when her throw of 12.46m wasn’t enough to qualify her for the finals.

“Regardless of the result today, I think Liz has an extremely bright future,” Layne said. “Her body of work this season is something she should be extremely proud of.”

The national championship will wrap up Saturday with two Buffs competing for the final time of their Milligan careers. Segrave will go for her fourth 800m national title, while two-time All-American and previous marathon national runner-up Brandon Ellis will go 26.2 miles one more time for the orange and black.