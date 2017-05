MOUNTAIN HOME, TN (WJHL) – The Mountain Home National Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

The event will honor the service, sacrifice and achievements of fall veterans.

The ceremony is set to start at 11 a.m. and will take place on the cemetery grounds at the intersection of Brownlow Circle and Dogwood Avenue.

If there should be bad weather, the event will be held in the hospital, in building 200.

