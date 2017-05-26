LIST: Several pools, splash pads to open Memorial Day Weekend

(WJHL) – It’s Memorial Day weekend and that means we are closer to the start of summer. The holiday weekend is a cue for many school-age kids to head to the pool. News Channel 11 has compiled a list of pools that will be opening in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

The following is a list of pools that will be opening in the Tri-Cities region:

JOHNSON CITY

Legion Street Pool and Rotary Park Splash Pad will officially open for the season on Saturday, May 27. However, Freedom Hall Pool is closed for the summer due to ongoing construction and renovations at Freedom Hall. For more information contact Recreation Services at 423-434-5749.

See also: Entertainment, giveaways announced for 32nd annual Pepsi Fireworks Independence Day Celebration

ROAN MOUNTAIN

Roan Mountain State Park Pool opens for the season on Monday, May 29. Mini Bob’s snack bar is open during pool hours and serves burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and more. There is a wading pool for small children and even WiFi access. Admission is $5 per person and $3 for cabin and camping guests.

Normal operating hours:

Open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 am-5:30 pm and Sundays from 1-7 pm.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays except the pool will be open on Tuesday, July 4.

For more information, click here.

MORRISTOWN

Panther Creek State Park officially opens its pool for the season on Saturday, May 27. The pool is available for party rentals. Admission is $5/person ages 2+ and $3/person for camping guests. Pool passes are available for $100 for 40 visits and can be used for the entire party. All infants must wear swim diapers, which can be purchased for $1 at the pool. More information can be found here: http://tnstateparks.com/parks/activities/panther-creek-horseback-riding.

Operating hours are as follows:

Open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 am-6 pm and Sundays from 1-6 pm.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except for Monday, May 29. The pool will also be closed on Wednesday, May 31.

will also be closed on Wednesday, May 31. Open on Tuesday, July 4 and closed on Wednesday, July 5.

JONESBOROUGH

Wetlands Water Park will officially kick off summer with an end-of-school bash on June 1st. To celebrate the beginning of summer tickets have been reduced to just $3 per person and children under 3 are free on Thursday, June 1. Wetlands is located at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough.

Wetlands is in its second decade of operation. The water park features three flume water slides, two family otter slides, and a lazy river. In addition to water slides and the pool, there is a zero-depth pool allowing access to people of all ages.

Also, there is a full-service cafe, a beach volleyball court, picnic tables and a massive sundeck.

Matt Townsend, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, mentioned some other surprises in store for Wetlands this year. “This year, we have added some great special events. These will be held after hours and will be announced on our social media. We have some very exciting stuff coming up. Everyone stay tuned.”

Wetlands also hosts private parties for companies and organizations. The water park is also the perfect venue for hosting summertime birthday parties, with group discounts for parties of ten or more guests.

The water park also offers swimming lessons for all ages throughout the season for $60.

The daily ticket rate is $12 for adults and $9 for children and seniors with children 3 and under being free.

For Sunday, tickets for all ages are $9.00 while 3 and under free. Everyday tickets become half price at 3 p.m.

Season pass rates are $80 for adults and $60 for children ages 4 – 12 and seniors 55 and over, a season pass will pay for itself after the sixth visit to the park.

For more information about the upcoming season, call Wetlands at 423-753-1553, visit their website at http://wetlandsjonesborough.com. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as Wetlands Water Park.

KINGSPORT

Kingsport Aquatic Center officially opened on May 13. The center features two water slides, the Eastman Credit Union 900-foot lazy river, climbing structure and play area with water cannons. There is also a lily pad crossing and a concession stand.

“We’re excited to open early again this year for the swimmers who can’t wait to jump in,” said Kari Matheney, KingsportAquatic Center director. “It’s great to be a facility that isn’t impacted by the weather. Swimmers can splash rain or shine!”

The Kingsport Aquatic Center admission is based on industry standards. Upon arrival, children will be required to take off their shoes and be measured. If the child is 48” or taller, their admission to the park will cost $10. If the child is less than 48”, their admission cost is $8. Seniors are $8 and children 2 and under are free.

Swimmers who visit the park between May 13 and May 26 can take advantage of promotional admission pricing of 48” or taller for only $8 and less than 48” for $6.

NOTE: The aquatic center, both indoor pools and outdoor waterpark, will be open Memorial Day from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Outdoor waterpark hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Kingsport Aquatic Center is located at 1820 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport. For more information about the outdoor waterpark, please visit the “Know Before You Go” page on www.swimkingsport.com or call 423-343-9758.



BRISTOL, TN

Bristol, TN held a grand opening celebration for the Splash Pad at Steele Creek Park earlier this month.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to bring the kids out for some family fun,” said Terry Napier, Director of the Bristol, Tennessee Parks and Recreation Department. “We are always happy to offer something for the community to enjoy, and we are so grateful to the Junior League for their efforts in making this project possible,” he added.

The Splash Pad will be open daily through the summer during regular park hours.

For more information about Steele Creek Park, click here.

See this story – Bristol’s Splash Pad opens for the season this weekend