JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police are asking for help identifying a man they said stole a debit card from a car in Johnson City and then attempted to use it at a Walgreen’s in Knoxville.

Investigators said the man took the card from a car parked at Civitan Park on May 14, and then tried to use it in Knoxville that same night.

Anyone who knows this man or has any information that can help police, call Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6166.

