Greeneville Green Devils boys soccer wins Class A-AA state championship

MURFREESBORO — It was the seventh straight trip to the tournament for Greene Devils who wanted to join the 2-time defending champion Lady Greene Devils as state champions.

Page got on the board first when Andrew Mekler beats the defender and keeper for the goal Patriots lead 1-0.

Second half Greene Devils came out on fire when at the 36th minute JP Elyze Vital finds Ryan Thompson cutting to the goal and he will beat the keeper to tie the game at one.

Then five minutes later Seth Crawford with the nice move passes to Vital and he puts it in for the game winning goal as the Greene Devils win 2-1. The celebration was on from there. It’s the first boys soccer state championship in school history.

“It’s out first state championship and to ever win one period is amazing and to win one and be the first to do it is even more spectacular.”

“At half time we all knew we needed to pull together to be a team and win as a team and we got it done.”

“We’ve been here so many times and we’ve seen how it feels to go home early and these guys knows what it feels like to go home early, but man to be here on the last day and come off with the win is an unbelievable feeling.”