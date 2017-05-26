ETSU Finance Committee votes to raise student fees, faculty and staff salaries

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Finance Committee voted to approve increases on faculty and staff salaries and student fees.

The committee voted to recommend a 3.97% increase on mandatory student fees along with various non-mandatory fee increases that are specific to departments and disciplines.

While this increase is more than the 3.2% students paid last year, it is smaller than other increases in recent history.

In 2012-2013 the increase was 7.2%. In 2013-2014 it rose to 7.8%. Increases have been on a downward trend since 2014 until this year.

They also voted to recommend a 3% faculty and staff salary pool increase, in line with the recommendation of Governor Bill Haslam.

This salary increase includes a 2% increase across the board with no member receiving less than a $500 increase.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.