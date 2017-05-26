ETSU exploring partnership with Johnson City for use of Millennium Centre

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is working on a plan to move some of its workers and possibly some of its classes into the Millennium Centre.

The school’s long-term executive committee authorized the school President Dr. Brian Noland to research a partnership with the City of Johnson City — a partnership that would allow the school to share the Millennium Centre and possibly house their business school at the facility.

Noland said he thinks it will be a fruitful partnership if the school’s full board supports it.

ETSU will begin renovating the Culp Center next summer, and those workers could be temporarily housed at the Millennium Centre if the partnership is approved.

