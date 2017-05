MOUNTAIN HOME, TN (WJHL) – Ahead of Memorial Day, the Boy Scouts of America will be placing American flags on every headstone at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.

This 80-year-old tradition will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., starting with a short ceremony.

The scouts will then walk through the cemetery grounds to place the flags on around 17,000 graves.

Around 600 Boy Scouts are expected to participate this year.

