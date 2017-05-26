2-year-old drowns in North Carolina pool after crawling through doggy door

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (AP) – A 2-year-old North Carolina boy has drowned in a swimming pool after authorities say he crawled through a doggy door to leave the house.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Swain said in a news release that Jacob Hoagland was found unresponsive in a swimming pool by his father around 8 a.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they assisted Dean Hoagland in performing CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

Swain said the boy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville where he died.

Swain says the sheriff’s office and Department of Social Services are investigating. He said it’s believed the toddler used the doggy door to get out and get to the pool without his parents’ knowledge.

Jacob’s body was to be taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

