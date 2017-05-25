Wise Co. man get two years probation for removing ginseng plants from national forest

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A Wise, Va. man who illegally removed Ginseng plants from a national forest was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday to two years of probation.

According to a news release, Mark Evan Buchanan, 47, previously pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to transport, sell, receive or acquire plants in interstate commerce knowing that the plants were taken in an unlawful manner.

Evidence presented by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Carnell showed Buchanan had in his possession 246 wild ginseng roots from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, and knew that it was illegal to take, possess, acquire and transport the wild ginseng from the national forest.

According to the release, Buchanan intended to sell the ginseng roots.

Along with being sentenced to probation, Buchanan was also ordered to pay $3,690 in restitution.

