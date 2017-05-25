Trees fall on homes in northeast TN; Cocke County crews rescue woman during storms

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Several homes in the Tri-Cities were destroyed by fallen trees on Wednesday. A large tree damaged a home in Greeneville. Taylor Fillers told News Channel 11 her father’s home on Mike’s Avenue was damaged, but thankfully no one was hurt.
And just a short drive away in Mosheim strong winds caused the roof the rip off a home. The debris was thrown to other parts of the yard.
Latest Galleries
Tree on Interstate 26 near mile marker 19
Gas leak prompts traffic detour on Carroll Creek Road in Johnson City
Flags flown at half-staff after firefighter dies in crash
Flags flown at half-staff after firefighter dies in crash
Big Catch in Nolichucky River
Big Catch in Nolichucky River
Dedication at East Side Elementary of the Wandell Learning Center
Cargo plane goes off runway at West Virginia airport
US 321 crash in Carter County, TN
Two inmates escape from Lee County federal prison
And in Grassy Fork, Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes credits several deputies and firefighters with rescuing a woman Wednesday when a huge tree fell on her home during storms that rolled through.
Fontes shared photos on social media of the tree that had fallen on the house. He said Chief John Carrell, Detective Robert Thornton, Deputy Andy Tritt and Nathan Dornathn from the Grassy Fork Fire Department were the first officers on the scene and were able to get the woman out safely.
“All of us got soaked, but in the end everyone was safe. Great job to the responders,” Fontes said.
WATE contributed to this report.
