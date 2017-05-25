Trees fall on homes in northeast TN; Cocke County crews rescue woman during storms

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Several homes in the Tri-Cities were destroyed by fallen trees on Wednesday. A large tree damaged a home in Greeneville. Taylor Fillers told News Channel 11 her father’s home on Mike’s Avenue was damaged, but thankfully no one was hurt.

See also: Tree crashes through Johnson City home during severe weather

And just a short drive away in Mosheim strong winds caused the roof the rip off a home. The debris was thrown to other parts of the yard.

Storm Damage – May 24 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Tree damage on Woodland Drive in Bristol, Va (Source: WJHL) Winds rip roof off home on Weems Chapel road in Mosheim, TN (Source: WJHL) Barn damage in Mosheim and Bulls Gap - Submitted by Z. West Storm Damage in Gray - Submitted by D.P. Fitzgerald Storm damage at Boone Lake - C. Blair in Piney Flats Storm damage at Boone Lake - C. Blair in Piney Flats Storm damage at Boone Lake - C. Blair in Piney Flats Wind Damage Gate City, VA - Submitted by M. Collins Tree damage in Telford, TN - Submitted by S. Akers. Tree damage in Telford, TN - Submitted by S. Akers. Tree damage in Telford, TN - Submitted by S. Akers. Carport damage in Church Hill, TN - From the Trent Family Carport damage in Church Hill, TN - From the Trent Family Woodland Drive in Bristol, Va (Source: WJHL) Tree damage on Woodland Drive in Bristol, Va (Source: WJHL) Tree damage on Woodland Drive in Bristol, Va (Source: WJHL) Tree damage on Woodland Drive in Bristol, Va (Source: WJHL) Woodland Drive in Bristol, Va (Source: WJHL) Winds rip roof off home on Weems Chapel road in Mosheim, TN (Source: WJHL) Winds rip roof off home on Weems Chapel road in Mosheim, TN (Source: WJHL) Storm damage at Popular Ridge Apartments in Gray - (Submitted by K. Arbaugh) Storm damage at Popular Ridge Apartments in Gray - Submitted by Creek overflows in Jonesborough (Source: S.M. Hart) Storm damage at Popular Ridge Apartments in Gray - (Submitted by K. Arbaugh) Storm damage at Popular Ridge Apartments in Gray - (Submitted by K. Arbaugh) Storm damage at Popular Ridge Apartments in Gray - (Submitted by K. Arbaugh) Storm damage at Popular Ridge Apartments in Gray - (Submitted by K. Arbaugh) Tree falls on car in Greeneville, TN (Source: L. Malone)

And in Grassy Fork, Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes credits several deputies and firefighters with rescuing a woman Wednesday when a huge tree fell on her home during storms that rolled through.

Fontes shared photos on social media of the tree that had fallen on the house. He said Chief John Carrell, Detective Robert Thornton, Deputy Andy Tritt and Nathan Dornathn from the Grassy Fork Fire Department were the first officers on the scene and were able to get the woman out safely.

“All of us got soaked, but in the end everyone was safe. Great job to the responders,” Fontes said.

WATE contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: Tree on house View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (source: Sheriff Armando Fontes) (source: Sheriff Armando Fontes) (source: Sheriff Armando Fontes)