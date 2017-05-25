Tree crashes through Johnson City home during severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities saw damage across the region following Wednesday afternoon’s storms. Several people in Washington County, TN reported downed trees and in one case a tree crashed right through the top of a roof.

29-year-old, Kurt Blanken just sold his Meadowbrook Drive home in Johnson City. Wednesday afternoon he came to check on his house after storms rolled through and he was shocked to see a tree completely through his roof and in his living room, in one of his favorite spots in the house.

“Where the beam came through is where I sit. It could have been bad,” Blanken said.

Insulation and water now litter the home he created memories in for nearly five years.

“You know it kind of hurts. It’s like everything that you’ve worked for,” Blanken said.

His friends and family also came out to help him clean up and move boxes he’d already packed for the move.

The Green family of Gray also spent the afternoon surveying their own damaged backyard.

“This is a mess of course,” Daniel Green said.

Multiple trees were down in their yard off Highway 36, including one that toppled over into the Poplar Ridge Apartment complex pool. 45 units in that complex are still without powers. Regional Property Manager, Jennifer Mutter said multiple trees were uprooted in the complex, power lines down and transformers blown. Mutter said the Johnson City Power Board is working to restore service to residents.

Green described a sheet of water going down all the windows of his house as the storm rolled through, he then heard a loud crack and boom in his yard.

“Thankfully we’re all alive that was my first thought, the property can come and go but we’re all healthy and that’s the main thing. I feel sorry for them but you never know which way the wind blows so to speak,” Green said.

Johnson City homeowner, Kurt Blanken said his real estate agent will be in touch with the new buyers and an insurance adjuster will survey the damage.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.