Start time announced for Tennessee’s season opener against Ga. Tech

Tennessee’s season opener Sept. 4 against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be televised nationally on ESPN, the network and the SEC announced Thursday.

The Vols and Yellow Jackets will square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons that’s scheduled to be completed this summer.

The two teams will be playing for the first time in 30 years. Tennessee picked up a 29-15 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 24, 1987, in their most recent meeting. The Vols hold a 24-17-2 lead in the all-time series against the Yellow Jackets, a former SEC team that left the conference in 1964.

This year’s Monday night opener marks the third time in the past four years that Tennessee will begin its season with a non-Saturday game. The Vols are 12-11-1 all-time on Monday nights, most recently having lost at UCLA on a Monday night in their 2008 season opener.

Times and TV channels for the remainder of Tennessee’s 2017 football schedule will be announced at a later date.

