Southern Countryman Band to kick off Johnson City Lakeside Concert Series

JOHNSON CITY, TN – On Thursday, June 1, the Southern Countrymen Band will kick off this year’s Winged Deer Park Lakeside Concert Series with the best in classic country music.

The Southern Countrymen Band plays regularly around the Tri-Cities and features David O’Roark on rhythm guitar and vocals. O’Roark has opened for many Nashville artists and counts Roy Acuff, Hank Williams, Buck Owens and George Jones among his influences.

Lead guitarist is Ronnie Hood, who was in the popular Up Town Country Band, as was bass guitarist Ron Smith. The Southern Countrymen Band is rounded out by Charlie Powell on steel guitar and Daryl Goodman on drums.

This year’s concert schedule is as follows

· Thursday, June 1, 7-9 p.m. – Southern Countrymen Band

· Thursday, June 8, 7-9 p.m. – Jerry Pierce & The Nightlife Band

· Thursday, June 15, 7-9 p.m. – Shades of Refinement

· Thursday, June 22, 7-9 p.m. – Asylum Suite

· Thursday, June 29, 7-9 p.m. – Beach Nite Band

· Thursday, July 6, 7-9 p.m. – Model City Wrecking Crew

· Sunday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m. – Johnson City Symphony

The Lakeside Concert Series takes place at the Goulding Amphitheatre off Carroll Creek Road and is presented by News and Neighbor and 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities Classic Rock.

Click here to see more events in the Tri-Cities.