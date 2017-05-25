Old Jonesborough cemetery tours resume Memorial Day Weekend

JONESBOROUGH, TN – Old Jonesborough Cemetery tours return on May 27! Available at 2:30 p.m. every Saturday through the end of October, tours include the history of Rocky Hill and College Hill cemeteries, 1800’s burial customs, the lives of the people buried there, and so much more.

This season, you might even meet a spirit or two among the tombstones who will want to share his or her story. Tickets are $3.00 per person and can be purchased at the Chester Inn State Historic Site & Museum on Main Street.

You’ll meet the tour guide at the top of East Main Street; follow the brand new sidewalk up the hill, in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery.

Proceeds from the tour help fund the ongoing preservation and maintenance of the cemeteries. Combo tickets for $7.00 per person are available when you purchase both a Cemetery Ticket and another tour option.

For more information on the tours, or to schedule a tour for a larger group or another day, please contact the Heritage Alliance at 423.753.9580.

The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences.

For more information, please call our office at 423.753.9580, or contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information can also be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.