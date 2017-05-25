Multi-vehicle crash reported in Greene County

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(Source: TDOT Smartway)

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel is following a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, State Route 70 is closed in both directions at Hackberry Street.

The crash was originally reported at 12:29 p.m.

Multiple vehicles are involved, but details about the crash are limited at this time.

According to TDOT, the road has been closed to allow for the landing of medical helicopters. The crash site is expected to be cleared by 2:30 p.m., says TDOT. 

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s