Multi-vehicle crash reported in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel is following a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, State Route 70 is closed in both directions at Hackberry Street.

The crash was originally reported at 12:29 p.m.

Multiple vehicles are involved, but details about the crash are limited at this time.

According to TDOT, the road has been closed to allow for the landing of medical helicopters. The crash site is expected to be cleared by 2:30 p.m., says TDOT.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.