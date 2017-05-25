Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in Bristol, Va. elder abuse case

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A man originally charged with wounding an elderly woman at a Bristol, Va., nursing home pleaded guilty to a reduced charged Thursday.

Alex Samaniego was charged back in January with felony unlawful wounding of a 94-year-old woman at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, where he worked as a certified nursing assistant. The victim lived there.

Family of the victim got suspicious of unexplained injuries she had and set up a remote camera in her room at Brookdale. The family contacted police after they said they saw her being abused on the live video feed.

In Bristol, Va., General District Court on Thursday, Samaniego pleaded to a reduced charge of abuse of an incapacitated adult, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to four months in jail and 12 months of supervised probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family.

