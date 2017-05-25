Legend Mario Andretti takes fans on the ride of a lifetime

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Dallara IndyCar Factory has created a unique experience for race fans: a two-seat IndyCar. The car has been thrilling racing fans across the country for more than 15 years.

One of the biggest fans of the car is racing legend Mario Andretti.

“We’ve given over 50,000 experiences both in the two-seater and we [also] let people drive Indy cars,” said Scott Jasek, co-owner at Main Street Events. “We also have our street-legal built cars that people see around the city and sometimes around the country and we’ve given probably another 50,000 rides in those cars.”

Andretti, winner of the 1969 Indianapolis 500, said he loves getting to share the experience with fans with the Fastest Seat in Sports program, where he takes people for a ride.

“What I realized is that this is probably the best possible way to expose are sport,” Andretti said. “And so I so welcome the opportunity to give those rides, and besides I love doing it myself.