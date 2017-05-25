Highway 70 set to reopen after massive landslide

HAWKINS, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County road that has been shut down for nearly two weeks because of a massive landslide.

A spokesperson for Tennessee Department of Transportation said that Highway 70 is expected to re-open Thursday or Friday.

Massive rocks blocked the section of Highway 70 between Cave Springs Road and Clinch Valley Road on may 13th.

TDOT crews have been working to clear the debris each day.

Crews were still on hand Thursday, finishing clearing the road and preparing the surface to be paved.

