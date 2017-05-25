Gunman on the run after holding up Morristown gas station

MORRISTOWN, TN (WJHL) – Police in Morristown are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early this morning on South Cumberland Street.

Police said a man armed with a gun entered the Shell gas station at around 3;30 a.m. The suspect, with a revolver, demand money from the store clerk.

The suspect fled the station with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen running west on Lincoln Avenue.

Police say they need the public’s help identifying the suspect.

The suspect was last seen wearing a long-sleeve pullover, gray shorts, black long socks, tennis shoes and a red, white and blue NY hat.

The suspect’s face was covered with a gray cloth and he was carrying a chrome-plated revolver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamblen County dispatch at 423-585-2701 or 423-585-1833.