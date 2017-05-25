ETSU’s audit involving former tennis coach nearing completion

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s ongoing internal audit of former tennis coach Yaser Zaatini is nearing completion, according to President Dr. Brian Noland.

Dr. Noland announced Thursday during a Board of Trustees Executive Committee meeting auditors will turn over the matter to the board for review within the next two weeks or so.

Zaatini resigned abruptly in March, in the middle of the tennis season, without any explanation, but public records revealed he agreed to pay ETSU $31,000 over three years. In those documents, the former tennis coach said his resignation was “no admission of malfeasance.”

“There are a lot of aspects of the review,” Dr. Noland said Thursday. “I’m not in a position at this point to comment on an audit that at is not complete.”

Dr. Noland said he expects staff to present the finished audit to the Board of Trustees at its meeting on June 9.

Zaatini’s attorney previously told us any “contractual disagreement” with the university has been resolved.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.