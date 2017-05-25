ETSU will continue SoCon Tournament play in winner’s bracket on Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (May 25, 2017) – After opening the Southern Conference Tournament presented by Holston Gases with a comeback victory over No. 2 Western Carolina, ETSU will continue its stretch in the winner’s bracket at noon on Friday, May 26 as the Bucs take on No. 3 UNCG at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

Probable Starters

RHP Blake Smith (4-6, 5.08 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Frisbee (7-3, 4.21 ERA)

Game Information

The second round of the Southern Conference Tournament will be broadcasted on the SoCon Digital Network, while the SoCon will also provide live stats. The appropriate links are to the right of this page.

The winner will advance to the semifinals on Saturday at noon, while the loser will play No. 9 VMI in the loser’s bracket at 7 p.m. on Friday at Fluor Field.

About the Bucs

ETSU enters the second round of the Southern Conference Tournament with momentum as the Bucs defeated No. 2 Western Carolina in the opening round in exciting fashion. The Bucs struck for seven unanswered runs from the seventh to ninth innings including scoring five runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure the 8-6 upset win.

The Bucs sport a four-game winning streak, and they have won eight of their last 10 games including a sweep at VMI.

ETSU took to a pitching strategy in the opening round of the tournament against Western Carolina, and it worked to perfection. The Bucs started Blake Smith (Ninety Six, S.C.) where he made his 15th start of the year. Head coach Tony Skole followed with Griffin Krieg (Nashville, Tenn.), Jamin McCann (Kingsport, Tenn.), Logan Gentry (Kingsport, Tenn.), Connor Bartow (Jonesborough, Tenn.) and Aaron Maher (Brentwood, Tenn.). The Catamounts scored five unearned runs with all coming in the fourth inning against Krieg. Five of the six pitchers for ETSU weren’t pinned with an earned run as they also limited the Catamounts to only nine combined hits while striking out six opponents.

Cullen Smith (Lebanon, Tenn.) played hero in the opening round as he went 4-for-6 including the game-winning two RBI triple in the ninth inning to give ETSU the 8-6 lead. Three other Buccaneers posted multi-hit games as ETSU grinded out 14 total hits including six doubles.

Scouting the Spartans

UNCG enters the second round of the winner’s bracket with a 32-21 overall record. In the last ten games, the Spartans are 5-5, but they are currently on a two-game winning streak after winning their opening game in the Southern Conference Tournament against Samford.

UNCG came out victorious in the first game of the SoCon Tournament on Thursday as the Spartans upended the Bulldogs 6-3 behind a three-run second inning.

Bryce Hensley started the game on the hill for the Spartans where he tossed seven innings. He allowed five hits, two runs and struck out six Bulldogs. Andrew Wantz closed out the final two frames as he allowed two hits, one run and a strike out.

The UNCG shortstop, Tripp Shelton, posted a perfect 3-for-3 game with all being singles. He also recorded a RBI and a run scored, and Zach Kuchmaner finished the game going 1-for-3 with a team-leading two RBIs. The Spartans had eight of the nine starters post at least one hit with four tallying multi-hit performances.