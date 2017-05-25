DNA testing of Virginia’s rape kit backlog leads to 44 ‘hits’

By Danielle Guichard and Kerri O'Brien Published:
(WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The testing of Virginia’s rape kit backlog has led to 44 DNA ‘hits,’ according to Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s office.

A ‘hit’ means that a match has been found for someone that had already been in the Virginia criminal database. The results are now being turned over to law enforcement for possible investigation.

All 44 ‘hits’ have come from Virginia Beach and Fairfax County.

Back in January, AG Herring secured a $2 million federal grant to implement systemwide enhancements to the way Virginia handles sexual assaults, from evidence collection and testing all the way through to investigation and ongoing survivor support services.

