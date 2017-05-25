Community of Speedway, Ind. gears up for the Indy 500

(WISH) – In Speedway, Indiana, it’s easy to tell what time of year it is.

“When you hear the race cars, you know it’s springtime,” Tom Kestler said.

You also know when Tom Kestler rolls out his decorations.

“Do you have a name for the home here?”

“Racehouse,” Kestler said.

A nickname earned from what’s found throughout.

“After Monday, it’s just a normal house,” Kestler said. “But for this weekend, it’s a shrine.”

Indy Car models, apparel and even appliances.

“And this is just the kitchen,” Kestler said.

During May, Kestler takes his passion outside, whether it’s decorated porch parties or race day parking.

“How on earth do you get 54 cars to fit in your yard?”

“It took a lot of years to figure it out,” Kestler said.

He’s not alone. Many other Speedway neighbors charge.

“This whole neighborhood is flooded with cars parking now,” Kestler said.

Here in Speedway, it’s not just the neighborhoods that catch racing fever. Here downtown, on Main Street, businesses transform this month.

“Let me show you one of our ‘Fashion Friday’ popular dresses,” Toni Meyer, Three Sisters and a Trunk co-owner, said.

At Three Sister and a Trunk, it’s nothing by checkers.

“Believe it or not, it’s what people look for, especially in the town of Speedway,” Meyer said.

The checkered theme is also found at Barbecue and Bourbon, where servers dress up and seats are filled.

“Speedway, we live for this,” Marcia Huff, Barbecue and Bourbon owner, said. “This is what everyone is all about.”

A place that might test your marriage.

“Does your wife love this stuff in the house as much as you do?”

“She learned to,” Kestler said.

But native Kestler couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

“No, not in the city,” he said. “Not anywhere. Right here is the place”

