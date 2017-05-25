Carolyn Harris is this week’s Educator of the Week

Carolyn Harris teaching career began 41 years ago at Dickson Elementary School. When

they school closed she moved to Johnson Elementary and she’s been having a positive influence

on first and 2nd graders ever since

Harris is the 2nd grade teacher at Johnson Elementary. She teaches all subjects, including

math, science, reading and language arts.

She says a lot has changed in her time teaching. mostly the demands placed on young

students, she says her students never cease to amaze her as they meet those demands.

More than the classes she teaches, Harris says it’s the people she’s met, and the bond that

is created that has kept her love of teaching throughout the years.”Remembering always that

you’re not really teaching subjects, you’re teaching children. The relationship that I have with

them, the trust family that I have with them and their family, that’s what makes a difference,” Says

Harris.

Congratulations to Carolyn Harris. this week’s Educator of the Week. Kasey Marler.

Newschannel 11. ABC Tri-Cities at 9