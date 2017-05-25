Bucs Biosca drops three-set thriller at NCAA Singles Championship

ATHENS, Ga. (May 25, 2017) – In a thrilling match from start to finish in the round of 32 at the NCAA Singles Championship on Thursday, ETSU men’s tennis senior David Biosca (Sant Fruitos De Bage, Spain) fell in three sets to Wake Forest’s Skander Mansouri, 6-4, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (7) at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

With the loss, Biosca ends his career at ETSU with an overall record of 110-43 in both singles and doubles play while just in singles play he has a record of 61-20. Over his four years for the blue and gold, Biosca has recorded an impressive eight victories over nationally ranked opponents.

In the first set, Mansouri, who is ranked No.14 in the Oracle/ITA Division I Collegiate Rankings cruised to a 6-4 set victory. Mansouri came out strong in the first set, opening up to a 5-3 lead before seizing the set.

The two nationally ranked players went back and forth in the second set as Biosca and Mansouri were knotted up at 3-3 midway through the set. The set ultimately went to a tiebreaker where after being tied at 6-6 in the tiebreaker, Biosca scored back-to-back points on a shot down the right line and a Mansouri error to force a third set.

Mansouri raced out to an early 3-0 lead in the third set before Biosca once again rallied back to win three straight games and tie the set at 3-3. The two athletes alternated the final six games to force another tiebreaker.

After Biosca scored the first point in the tiebreaker, Mansouri rattled off seven straight points to take the third set and advance to the round of 16. Despite the loss, Biosca became the first ETSU player since 2009 to advance to the round of 32 and was the second lowest ranked competitor (No.65) to advance in this year’s tournament.

As a Buccaneer, Biosca has been named Southern Conference Player of the Year twice and earned ITA All-American honors