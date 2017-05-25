Bourdais out of hospital after Indy 500 qualifying crash

By Published:
The car driven by Sebastien Bourdais, of France, impacts the wall in the second turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Mike Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Sebastien Bourdais has been released from the hospital after a crash during qualifying for the Indy 500 last weekend that left him with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip.

The French driver tweeted a picture of himself leaving Methodist Hospital on crutches Wednesday.

Bourdais will likely miss the rest of the season, though he optimistically tweeted he was “looking forward to getting back in the car.” James Davison will drive his entry for Dale Coyne Racing on Sunday in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Bourdais was among the fastest in qualifying Saturday when his car wiggled going through the second turn. The four-time Champ Car champion tried to correct and slid up the track, slammed head-on into the SAFER barrier and flipped before stopping on the back straightaway.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

