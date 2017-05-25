Bike-sharing program kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – A new bike-sharing program is up and running in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Times reports 10 bike stations are now scattered around the city, each with five bikes available for rent as part of the program that officially kicked off Wednesday.

The program is being implemented by Zagster, a Massachusetts-based startup that specializes in bike-shares in mid-size cities.

Bikes can be rented through the Zagster mobile app. It costs $3 an hour, with an option to buy a $40 annual membership that allows riders to take out a bike in hourly increments whenever they choose. If the bike is out for more than an hour, the rider is charged $3 an hour, with a $30 cap.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)