Allegiant Air offers free services to veterans, active military

ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) – The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has announced a new partnership with Allegiant Air.

The “Allegiant Honors” program will support members and veterans of the United States military with free services when they fly with Allegiant.

The services include being allowed three pieces of checked baggage, one carry-on bag, one pet in cabin, courtesy boarding pass printing at the airport and free seat assignments, pending availability.

Also, active duty military may board flights with priority boarding at no charge and will not get a change or cancelation fee due to a change in orders.

A complete list of services, as well as eligibility and ID requirements, may be accessed at Allegiant.com/military-discount

The following is a release from Allegiant Air about the program:

Allegiant announced Allegiant Honors – a special program to support and thank U.S. active duty and retired military for their service with select free services. The program was unveiled with a special announcement at Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola, in conjunction with NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola NASCAR’s program paying tribute to our troops. Speed Street attendees may visit the Allegiant booth for information and giveaways, and to enter a special drawing for a chance to win free flights. The festival runs through Saturday, May 27.

“All of us at Allegiant take great pride in supporting the brave men and women who serve our country every day,” said Maurice J. Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and CEO. “The Allegiant Honors program extends our thanks by making it a little easier for active members of the military, veterans and their families to travel. We are honored to have them fly with us.”

Under the Allegiant Honors program U.S. active duty military, retired military veterans, members of the National Guard, military reserve and their dependents are eligible for free services when they fly Allegiant. These include up to three pieces of checked baggage, one carry-on bag, one pet in cabin, courtesy boarding pass printing at the airport and free seat assignments, pending availability. In addition, active duty military may board flights with priority boarding at no charge, and will not be charged a change or cancelation fee due to a change in orders.

All optional items and services will be added to itinerary at the airport – eligible individuals should

reserve in person with valid military I.D. Those who have paid for items which qualify for a military waiver may visit the airport ticket counter for a refund of eligible fees.

A complete list of services, as well as eligibility and ID requirements, may be accessed at http://allegiant.com/military-discount.