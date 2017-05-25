Adoption fees waived at Kingsport, Blountville SBK animal shelters Saturday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – If you’ve been thinking about taking in a furry friend, then you might want to head to the SBK Animals shelters in Kingsport and Blountville on Saturday.

According to a news release, Cathy Kangas — CEO and founder of PRAI Beauty — will be sponsoring all adoptions on Saturday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. as part of the national launch of the “Free the Shelters” campaign for homeless animals.

Prai aims to sponsor adoption costs at animal shelters from coast to coast.

According to the release, an event sponsored by PRAI Beauty at the SPCA Tampa Bay earlier this month started with people wrapped around the building and ended with more than 80 animals adopted, which was more than four times the shelter’s average.

The PRAI brand is certified cruelty-free and a portion of the company’s proceeds goes to helping animals through the PRAI for PAWS initiative, according to the release.

The following are the addresses of the two shelters where the adoption fees will be waived on Saturday, thanks to the Free the Shelters campaign:

SBK Animals – Kingsport – 2141 Idle Hour Road, Kingsport, TN

SBK Animals – Blountville – 380 Massengill Road, Blountville, TN

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.