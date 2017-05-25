Adoption fees waived at Kingsport, Blountville SBK animal shelters Saturday

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – If you’ve been thinking about taking in a furry friend, then you might want to head to the SBK Animals shelters in Kingsport and Blountville on Saturday.

According to a news release, Cathy Kangas — CEO and founder of PRAI Beauty — will be sponsoring all adoptions on Saturday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. as part of the national launch of the “Free the Shelters” campaign for homeless animals.

Prai aims to sponsor adoption costs at animal shelters from coast to coast.

According to the release, an event sponsored by PRAI Beauty at the SPCA Tampa Bay earlier this month started with people wrapped around the building and ended with more than 80 animals adopted, which was more than four times the shelter’s average.

The PRAI brand is certified cruelty-free and a portion of the company’s proceeds goes to helping animals through the PRAI for PAWS initiative, according to the release.

The following are the addresses of the two shelters where the adoption fees will be waived on Saturday, thanks to the Free the Shelters campaign:

  • SBK Animals – Kingsport – 2141 Idle Hour Road, Kingsport, TN
  • SBK Animals – Blountville – 380 Massengill Road, Blountville, TN

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s