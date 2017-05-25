2nd Day Results From The TSSAA High School State Tournament

By Published:

Class AAA State Baseball
==========================
Munford                       1
Dobyns-Bennett           4
Face Brentwood at 3pm Thursday
Blackman                     3
Dobyns-Bennett            4

Class AAA State Tournament
=============================
Jefferson Co.              3
Stewarts Creek           0

Winners bracket

Class A State Baseball

=======================
Peabody              16
North Greene         1

 

Class AA Softball State
=========================
Sweetwater               2
Elizabethton              5

Class A Softball State
=======================
Scott Hills               10
Unaka                      0

Class AAA Boys Tennis
=======================
Tennessee High           4
Ravenwood                  1
Championship

Vikings boys team has won the last 4 state titles in a row and this is also their 5th championship since 2011

State Soccer Tournament
==========================
Station Creek                   4
Science Hill                      2
CPA                                  1
Greeneville                         2

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s