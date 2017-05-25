2nd Day Results From The TSSAA High School State Tournament

Class AAA State Baseball
==========================
Munford 1
Dobyns-Bennett 4
Face Brentwood at 3pm Thursday
Blackman 3
Dobyns-Bennett 4
Class AAA State Tournament
=============================
Jefferson Co. 3
Stewarts Creek 0
Winners bracket
Class A State Baseball
=======================
Peabody 16
North Greene 1
Class AA Softball State
=========================
Sweetwater 2
Elizabethton 5
Class A Softball State
=======================
Scott Hills 10
Unaka 0
Class AAA Boys Tennis
=======================
Tennessee High 4
Ravenwood 1
Championship
Vikings boys team has won the last 4 state titles in a row and this is also their 5th championship since 2011
State Soccer Tournament
==========================
Station Creek 4
Science Hill 2
CPA 1
Greeneville 2