100 Days of Summer Heat kicks off on Tennessee roads this weekend

FALL BRANCH, TN (WJHL-TV) – Memorial Day weekend is recognized as the unofficial kickoff to the summer driving season.

In recognition of that, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office officially kicked off its annual “100 Days of Summer Heat” campaign with a “Click It or Ticket” press event in Fall Branch that was attended by more than thirty law enforcement agencies from all thirteen counties in the Fall Branch District, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, District Atorney Tony Clark, a representative from Holston Valley Medical Center as well as many Virginia police officials and representative from Kentucky and North Carolina.

“It’s humbling, and it sends a message that we are united in one, for one goal, and that is to drive down fatalities. Whether it be in Kentucky or Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, our goal is to save one person’s life at a time and reach, at some point, zero fatalities.”, Victor Donoho of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office said.

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), 49 vehicle occupants killed in Fall Branch traffic crashes last year were not restrained. In an effort to reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities, law enforcement will conduct saturation patrols, high visibility enforcement, nighttime seat belt enforcement, sobriety checkpoints, community outreach, and occupant protection education.

Donoho added, “We ask for voluntary complicance, law enforcement in general doesn’t like to write tickets, they don’t like to pull people over, it’s dangerous. So, with voluntary compliance, that lessons putting themselves in danger.”

A special emphasis was put on safety in the state’s many road construction zones. As it turns out, statistics show that since the Tennessee Department of Transportation was formed, more TDOT workers have been killed on the rods that THP officers and summertime is the busy time for road crews.

“Sumemrtime is the time for construction, you will see interstates systems and roadways under construction and reduced speed during this time. We hope that law enforcement will be in these construction zones and protecting our construction workers as they are out there trying to do their jobs. Whether it be night or day, they still have a job to do,” Donoho said, “They’re out there in the midst of traffic with no protection. We ask the motoring public to obey these speed laws thru these construction zones.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.