The Latest: Sessions omitted foreign contacts from filing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on investigations into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose on a security clearance form meetings he had as a senator last year with foreign dignitaries, including the Russian ambassador.

But spokesman Ian Prior says an FBI employee assigned to help with the form, known as an SF-86, said those encounters didn’t have to be included as routine contacts as part of Sessions’ Senate job. Prior says the form was filled out in late November.

Sessions recused himself in March from an investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election following the revelation of two previously undisclosed encounters with the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

CNN first reported the omission.

The Justice Department has said Sessions had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year.

___

6:30 p.m.

The chairman of a House oversight committee says the FBI will not be turning over memos and other materials that detail discussions between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

One of those memos reportedly details Trump pressuring Comey to shut down the bureau’s investigation into former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, says in an interview on CNN that the FBI sent his committee’s staff a two-sentence email saying it would not be turning over the materials now that the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel.

The special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, is overseeing an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election and whether there was any collusion with Trump associates.

___

6 p.m.

A new report says U.S. intelligence services obtained information during the 2016 presidential election that showed senior Russian officials discussing how to influence Donald Trump through his campaign advisers.

That’s according to The New York Times, which cites three current and former American officials. The report Wednesday says the Russians zeroed in on Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, a former head of U.S. military intelligence who was a key Trump campaign adviser.

The report says the Russian officials thought Manafort and Flynn could be used to influence Trump’s views on Russia. The Times says some of the officials bragged about ties to Flynn. Others thought they could use Manafort’s association with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who led a pro-Russian political party, to their advantage.