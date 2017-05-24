Tennessee joins $18.5M settlement over Target’s 2013 data breach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee has joined 46 other states and the District of Columbia in an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corporation to resolve the states’ investigation into the retail company’s 2013 data breach.

According to the attorney general, about 770,000 Tennesseans were impacted by the breach.

Cyber attackers gained access to Target’s gateway server through credentials that were stolen from a third-party vendor. The cyber-attack exposed customer information, including names, phone numbers and email and mailing addresses, as well as debit and credit card numbers.

“Customers need to know their personal information is secure when they shop,” General Herbert Slatery said. “For companies, protecting their customer data should be as important to the transaction as the sale itself. The key to this settlement is taking steps to prevent future cyber-attacks.”

In all, the breach affected more than 41 million customers.

Tennessee will receive more than $311,000 part of the settlement.