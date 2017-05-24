Son leads No. 16 Buffs through day two at national championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (May 24, 2017) – Sophomore Sarah Son once again had the low round for the No. 16 Milligan College women’s golf team on day two of the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship. With a 77 over the second round and an 83 over the first, Son is Milligan’s individual leader and the Buffs have a spot in the top 20 as a team.

Complete team and individual standings will be available once all competitors have completed the second round.

Milligan scored 334 for the day and now has a combined two-day score of 670 (336-334). Senior Cassidy Gibson (167) is next down the line for the Buffs, followed by Megan Gaylor (169) and Michaela Matheson (175).

Through the opening round, which started Tuesday and finished up Wednesday morning, Milligan earned the No. 20 spot. The Buffs were five strokes off a spot in the top 15 and only three strokes off a spot in the top 17. Through 36 holes, Milligan has secured a spot in the top 20 and could potentially move up a few more spots, depending on further round-two results. Only the top 17 teams and 40 individuals, including ties, make the cut after round three.

The championship will continue with round three on Thursday.