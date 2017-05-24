Segrave wins USTFCCCA South Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (May 24, 2017) – Milligan College’s Hannah Segrave can add another accolade to her already decorated career as she was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association South Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

Segrave, from Middlesbrough, UK, is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA at 800 meters with a top mark of 2:04.49 which she ran at the Florida Relays this season. Among all collegians, she ranks No. 22 in her signature event. Segrave also ranks No. 1 in the NAIA at 1500 meters, running it in a Milligan record time of 4:21.80 at the Raleigh Relays. Finally, Segrave ranks No. 7 in the NAIA in the 400 meter dash (55.44) this outdoor season.

Segrave is a national qualifier in all three events, plus the 4×800 meter relay. She will run the 800 meters and the relay this week at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, set to start Thursday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.